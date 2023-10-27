Lawrenceville revenue bonds receive high rating

The rating by Moody’s reflects the city’s expanding economy and steady population growth, which are driving revenues and supporting the city’s solid financial position. According to a city statement, “the city’s long-term liabilities ratio and fixed-costs ratio, when including off-balance sheet debt obligations, are also in line with the rating category and expected to remain so, as a bulk of the city’s future capital needs are expected to be funded with dedicated revenues.”

The Series 2023 bonds will finance various city electric and gas utility improvements.