Lawrenceville property tax rate expected to remain the same

The city of Lawrenceville announced Wednesday that its property tax rate is expected to stay the same, an announcement said.
A millage rate of 2.228 is expected to be adopted again later this month.
“I am extremely proud of our Finance Department and all of our Department Heads for the excellent management of our city resources,” Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington, said.
“Lawrenceville remains in a strong financial position for continued growth, with new initiatives to create a more vibrant community for our citizens.”
The city held two public hearings for the millage rate on Wednesday and will hold another hearing on July 25.
Even if the tax rate remains flat, property owners whose property has increased in appraised value will pay more in taxes.
About the Author