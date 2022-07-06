BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-285 south to I-20 east reopens after tractor-trailer overturned
ajc logo
X

Lawrenceville passes $172-million annual budget

The Lawrenceville City Council recently voted to adopt an annual $172-million annual budget for FY 2023. (Courtesy City of Lawrenceville)

Combined ShapeCaption
The Lawrenceville City Council recently voted to adopt an annual $172-million annual budget for FY 2023. (Courtesy City of Lawrenceville)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
30 minutes ago

Following a series of public hearings, Lawrenceville’s Mayor and Council voted to adopt a $172-million annual budget. This is a 17% increase over the 2022 $147-million budget. The increase is the result of capital expenditures, inflationary costs (particularly for natural gas and fuel) and salary/staffing increases.

The FY 2023 budget will focus on investments in three key areas: personnel, capital investments and strategic planning.

The city’s fiscal year begins July 1 and plans include keeping the millage rate unchanged at 2.228 mills instead of rolling back the rate to accommodate increased property values. “Each year, I continue to be amazed by the efficiency and critical planning expended by city staff to secure the future of the City of Lawrenceville,” said Mayor David Still in a statement. “As our city continues to grow, a sound financial plan ensures Lawrenceville will flourish and move forward according to our strategic plan.”

The city plans an employee market salary adjustment for all staff plus $452,000 to create five total new positions in the police department, human resources, public works, planning & development and funding to create an employee residency incentive. The budget also expands the police co-responder program, Project F.I.R.S.T.

Additional highlights include $18.3 million for roads, electric grid, natural gas distribution, stormwater system, public safety, facility maintenance and improvement.

The new budget also includes strategic planning documents including the creation of the following plans: election outreach strategy, future land use, comprehensive transportation, stormwater master, and a housing needs assessment.

View the full budget presentation: www.lawrencevillega.org.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Jolt: More details on the expanding grand jury probe of Donald Trump 2h ago
Chipper Jones places Georgia home up for sale for $15 million
23h ago
Fulton grand jury subpoenas Giuliani, Graham, Trump campaign lawyers
20h ago
Inside City Hall: What a new police precinct says about city-state relations in 2022
Inside City Hall: What a new police precinct says about city-state relations in 2022
‘Tragedy on top of tragedy’: Pregnant refugee, mother of 5 dies in Gwinnett crash
4h ago
The Latest
Gwinnett police dog has leg amputated after being shot in May
45m ago
Lilburn approves budget and millage rate
16h ago
2 Gwinnett homes burned overnight by discarded fireworks, fire officials say
18h ago
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
Georgia high court rightly overturned murder convictions, legal experts say
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top