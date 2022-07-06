Lawrenceville passes $172-million annual budget

The FY 2023 budget will focus on investments in three key areas: personnel, capital investments and strategic planning.

The city’s fiscal year begins July 1 and plans include keeping the millage rate unchanged at 2.228 mills instead of rolling back the rate to accommodate increased property values. “Each year, I continue to be amazed by the efficiency and critical planning expended by city staff to secure the future of the City of Lawrenceville,” said Mayor David Still in a statement. “As our city continues to grow, a sound financial plan ensures Lawrenceville will flourish and move forward according to our strategic plan.”