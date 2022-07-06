Lawrenceville passes $172-million annual budget

Following a series of public hearings, Lawrenceville’s Mayor and Council voted to adopt a $172-million annual budget. This is a 17% increase over the 2022 $147-million budget. The increase is the result of capital expenditures, inflationary costs (particularly for natural gas and fuel) and salary/staffing increases.
The FY 2023 budget will focus on investments in three key areas: personnel, capital investments and strategic planning.
The city’s fiscal year begins July 1 and plans include keeping the millage rate unchanged at 2.228 mills instead of rolling back the rate to accommodate increased property values. “Each year, I continue to be amazed by the efficiency and critical planning expended by city staff to secure the future of the City of Lawrenceville,” said Mayor David Still in a statement. “As our city continues to grow, a sound financial plan ensures Lawrenceville will flourish and move forward according to our strategic plan.”
The city plans an employee market salary adjustment for all staff plus $452,000 to create five total new positions in the police department, human resources, public works, planning & development and funding to create an employee residency incentive. The budget also expands the police co-responder program, Project F.I.R.S.T.
Additional highlights include $18.3 million for roads, electric grid, natural gas distribution, stormwater system, public safety, facility maintenance and improvement.
The new budget also includes strategic planning documents including the creation of the following plans: election outreach strategy, future land use, comprehensive transportation, stormwater master, and a housing needs assessment.
View the full budget presentation: www.lawrencevillega.org.
