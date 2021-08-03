Lawrenceville, Norcross celebrating purple heart day with activities

Norcross will be honoring Purple Heart Day through Aug. 8 with trees wrapped in purple lights at the center crosswalk on South Peachtree, and purple ribbons adorning the columns at Thrasher Park, Veterans Park and Lillian Webb Park. Purple violets will also be placed on the VIP tables and given out to attendees while supplies last at the Aug. 6 summer concert.

In Lawrenceville, citizens are encouraged to Light Lawrenceville Purple Aug. 6 through 9.