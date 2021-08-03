Lawrenceville, Norcross celebrating purple heart day with activities

The Purple Heart is awarded to any member of the armed forces who has been wounded or lost during their military service. Those heroes are celebrated annually with Purple Heart Day, this year on Aug. 7. Lawrenceville and Norcross are among the Gwinnett cities celebrating purple heart day with week-long activities.
Norcross will be honoring Purple Heart Day through Aug. 8 with trees wrapped in purple lights at the center crosswalk on South Peachtree, and purple ribbons adorning the columns at Thrasher Park, Veterans Park and Lillian Webb Park. Purple violets will also be placed on the VIP tables and given out to attendees while supplies last at the Aug. 6 summer concert.
In Lawrenceville, citizens are encouraged to Light Lawrenceville Purple Aug. 6 through 9.
Purple light bulbs are available for purchase online or at local hardware stores.