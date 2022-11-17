ajc logo
X

Hands of Christ food co-op expands in Duluth

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
26 minutes ago

The Duluth Co-op Hands of Christ recently received approval from Duluth to relocate to a larger space at 3317 Duluth Highway/Ga. 120. The move from their current location at 3395 Fox St. will come after the 8,800-square-foot existing space undergoes renovation to function as a food co-op.

The building sits between two utility easements, making the property difficult to redevelop. It currently houses John Barfield Photography studio for staging and storage. This is an area within Duluth’s Core Neighborhood Character Area and targeted for revitalization and rehabilitation as an underutilized commercial space.

The applicant proposes to do minor interior work and minimal land development like restriping/resurfacing the parking lot. The city also granted a variance for the dumpster enclosure location due to the utility easements. The dumpster will be inside a brick enclosure with landscaping.

The Duluth Co-op provides food assistance by appointment and provides financial assistance for rent and utilities for families with dependent children, the disabled and senior citizens.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Liberty Media to split off Braves, create new stock7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New Warnock ad showcases his split-ticket voter runoff strategy
10h ago

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC via AP

The Jolt: Tributes pour in for late House Speaker David Ralston
9h ago

Credit: Matt Hamilton

Opinion: Greene tries to shift from bomb thrower to insider
8h ago

Credit: Matt Hamilton

Opinion: Greene tries to shift from bomb thrower to insider
8h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

New report on school performance in Georgia released
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: CUSTOM

Peachtree Corners to conduct citywide pavement survey
5h ago
Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office creating task force to combat holiday crimes
Lawrenceville Arts Commission seeks mural artist
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Liberty Media to split off Atlanta Braves into separate publicly traded company
7h ago
OPINION: One last win for House Speaker David Ralston
Atlanta holiday tree lightings 2022: Dates and times, where to see them
3h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top