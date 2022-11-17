Hands of Christ food co-op expands in Duluth

The Duluth Co-op Hands of Christ recently received approval from Duluth to relocate to a larger space at 3317 Duluth Highway/Ga. 120. The move from their current location at 3395 Fox St. will come after the 8,800-square-foot existing space undergoes renovation to function as a food co-op.
The building sits between two utility easements, making the property difficult to redevelop. It currently houses John Barfield Photography studio for staging and storage. This is an area within Duluth’s Core Neighborhood Character Area and targeted for revitalization and rehabilitation as an underutilized commercial space.
The applicant proposes to do minor interior work and minimal land development like restriping/resurfacing the parking lot. The city also granted a variance for the dumpster enclosure location due to the utility easements. The dumpster will be inside a brick enclosure with landscaping.
The Duluth Co-op provides food assistance by appointment and provides financial assistance for rent and utilities for families with dependent children, the disabled and senior citizens.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com