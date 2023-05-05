X

Gwinnett’s micro-transit program to serve Snellville

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

Gwinnett County’s micro-transit service will take residents throughout the city of Snellville, and some locations outside of city limits, such as on Zoar Church Road, city officials announced this week.

The routes will cover several important locations, including Snellville City Hall, the Snellville Police Department, Piedmont Eastside Medical Center and The Grove at Towne Center.

The ride-share program will provide residents with an alternate, on-demand transportation service, resembling an Uber or Lyft.

Route 70, a new bus route, will also connect to the micro-transit route and will take riders from downtown Snellville to the Indian Creek MARTA Station, an announcement said. Route 70 is set to start operation within the next month.

The service will provide residents with curb-to-curb service by using the MyStop phone app for travel within the city. Rides are $3.00.

For those without smartphones, residents will also be able to call the dispatch center at 770-822-5010 to request a ride.

“We envision an older resident asking for a pick-up to do weekly grocery shopping, or a student without a car ... to use the service to go to a job they may not have had access to previously,” city spokesman Brian Arrington said.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

TORPY: Random, yet routine, shootings again put a city on edge3h ago

Questions remain day after Midtown shooting
15h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Midtown shooting suspect has apparent mental health issues, attorney says
15h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Tears, love and support flow for Midtown Atlanta shooting victims
15h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Tears, love and support flow for Midtown Atlanta shooting victims
15h ago

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates on Midtown shooting
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful

Get your feet wet this weekend in Lawrenceville
15h ago
Another rabid raccoon captured in Buford
Lilburn approves zoning for three new homes on Harbins Road
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Cinco de Mayo, Derby Day and more
19h ago
A young Atlanta Cook met a prince. Now he is going to a coronation
Cameras, license plate readers help cops track, arrest Midtown shooting suspect
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top