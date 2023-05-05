Gwinnett’s micro-transit program to serve Snellville

Gwinnett County’s micro-transit service will take residents throughout the city of Snellville, and some locations outside of city limits, such as on Zoar Church Road, city officials announced this week.
The routes will cover several important locations, including Snellville City Hall, the Snellville Police Department, Piedmont Eastside Medical Center and The Grove at Towne Center.
The ride-share program will provide residents with an alternate, on-demand transportation service, resembling an Uber or Lyft.
Route 70, a new bus route, will also connect to the micro-transit route and will take riders from downtown Snellville to the Indian Creek MARTA Station, an announcement said. Route 70 is set to start operation within the next month.
The service will provide residents with curb-to-curb service by using the MyStop phone app for travel within the city. Rides are $3.00.
For those without smartphones, residents will also be able to call the dispatch center at 770-822-5010 to request a ride.
“We envision an older resident asking for a pick-up to do weekly grocery shopping, or a student without a car ... to use the service to go to a job they may not have had access to previously,” city spokesman Brian Arrington said.
