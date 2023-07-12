Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office hosting back-to-school event

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its third back-to-school event on July 29.

In partnership with Live Healthy Gwinnett, the department will have giveaways, vendors and offer free health screenings to students and teachers.

Teachers must show identification or proof of employment to receive supplies.

At last year’s event, the department donated nearly 7,000 book bags filled with various supplies such as writing utensils and a notebook.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

