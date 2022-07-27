Free book bags Saturday at Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office back-to-school event

Hosting its second annual back-to-school event on July 30, the department will be donating nearly 7,000 book bags and other school supplies, Senior Deputy Carlton Releford, a spokesperson for the department, said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. This is an increase from last year’s donation of over 2,000 book bags, Releford said.

The free book bags filled with school supplies such as writing utensils and a notebook will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, Releford said.