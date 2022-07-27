BreakingNews
AJC poll: Kemp, Warnock slightly ahead in Georgia’s top races
ajc logo
X

Free book bags Saturday at Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office back-to-school event

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office is hosting a Back-to-School Event 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at Rhodes Jordan Park in Lawrenceville.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office is hosting a Back-to-School Event 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at Rhodes Jordan Park in Lawrenceville.

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is looking to help students who will be heading back to school soon.

Hosting its second annual back-to-school event on July 30, the department will be donating nearly 7,000 book bags and other school supplies, Senior Deputy Carlton Releford, a spokesperson for the department, said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. This is an increase from last year’s donation of over 2,000 book bags, Releford said.

The free book bags filled with school supplies such as writing utensils and a notebook will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, Releford said.

“The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is committed to bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community that we serve. In order to bridge this gap, Sheriff Keybo Taylor has created an initiative to create non-enforcement activities, programs, and events such as the back-to-school event,” Releford said.

The event will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks
Ships line up at Port of Savannah with cargo diverted from West Coast16h ago
A ‘triple-dip’ La Niña is likely. Here’s what it means for Georgia
17h ago
DNA test leads Atlanta bar owner, daughter to connect during pandemic
18h ago
Voter vs. voter: Georgia conservatives target thousands for cancellation
23h ago
Voter vs. voter: Georgia conservatives target thousands for cancellation
23h ago
Japanese city alarmed by biting, clawing, attacking monkeys
1h ago
The Latest
Main Street closure in Duluth extended
23h ago
Snellville property tax rate to decrease, but some homeowners will pay more
Sugar Hill recognized for digitizing historical records
Featured
Grant Henry, owner of the Edgewood Avenue bar Church, saw his family grow during the pandemic when daughter Mary Grace Henry (left) discovered she had a half-sister, Merci Treaster. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

DNA test leads Atlanta bar owner, daughter to connect during pandemic
18h ago
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
2m ago
Georgia 2022: Inside the race for governor
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top