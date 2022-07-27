Free book bags Saturday at Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office back-to-school event

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is looking to help students who will be heading back to school soon.
Hosting its second annual back-to-school event on July 30, the department will be donating nearly 7,000 book bags and other school supplies, Senior Deputy Carlton Releford, a spokesperson for the department, said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. This is an increase from last year’s donation of over 2,000 book bags, Releford said.
The free book bags filled with school supplies such as writing utensils and a notebook will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, Releford said.
“The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is committed to bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community that we serve. In order to bridge this gap, Sheriff Keybo Taylor has created an initiative to create non-enforcement activities, programs, and events such as the back-to-school event,” Releford said.
The event will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.
