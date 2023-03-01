Gwinnett police dog to be retired after having leg amputated

Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure asked the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners in February for approval to retire the animal, named Kai, which was a narcotics and patrol dog who has been with the department since August 2021. He will be retired to his handler, Cpl. Aaron Carlyle.

During a May 2022 incident, Kai was shot while helping police respond to an aggravated battery call in Lawrenceville. When police arrived, the suspect had already fled to a nearby woods. Officers, including a helicopter and K-9 units, were called in for a search. The suspect fired shots as officers approached and Kai was hit.