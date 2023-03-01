X
Gwinnett police dog to be retired after having leg amputated

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

A Gwinnett police dog who was shot last year is being retired after having his leg amputated.

Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure asked the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners in February for approval to retire the animal, named Kai, which was a narcotics and patrol dog who has been with the department since August 2021. He will be retired to his handler, Cpl. Aaron Carlyle.

During a May 2022 incident, Kai was shot while helping police respond to an aggravated battery call in Lawrenceville. When police arrived, the suspect had already fled to a nearby woods. Officers, including a helicopter and K-9 units, were called in for a search. The suspect fired shots as officers approached and Kai was hit.

The Gwinnett Animal Clinic recommended that Kai be retired because his amputation could cause both him and officers harm.

“I also suggest that Kai be retired since it would be impossible to predict if/when any limitations that are the result of his amputation could endanger the safety of an officer and/or a citizen,” veterinarian J.W. Wallis said in a letter.

Kai has been involved in various police community events since the amputation.

