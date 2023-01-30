Gwinnett County hosting public forums about Ride Gwinnett

Gwinnett County is holding a series of public forums to inform residents about new transit routes and solicit feedback. The county’s rebranded transit service, Ride Gwinnett, has seven local routes, five commuter routes and free local paratransit.
Three routes will service new areas in Snellville, Stone Mountain, Buford, and Suwanee. Extended coverage will be provided in Lawrenceville, Lilburn and Duluth.
The forums are both in-person or virtual:
- Feb. 1, 9:30-11 a.m. — Virtual
- Feb. 4, 10 a.m. to noon – OneStop Centerville Community Room, 3025 Bethany Church Rd., Snellville
- Feb. 7, 6-8 p.m. — OneStop Buford, Room D, 2755 Sawnee Ave., Buford
- Feb. 9, 6-8 p.m. — Lilburn Activity Building, 788 Hillcrest Rd., Lilburn
- Feb. 11, 2-4 p.m. — Mountain Park Activity Building, 1063 Rockbridge Rd., Stone Mountain
- Feb. 16, 6-8 p.m. — Rhodes Jordan Park Community Recreation Center, 100 East Crogan St., Lawrenceville
- Feb. 23, 1:30-3 p.m. — Virtual
- March 7, 5:30-7 p.m. — Virtual
