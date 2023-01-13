Gwinnett County Transit rebrands as Ride Gwinnett

Gwinnett County announced Thursday that Gwinnett County Transit has been rebranded as Ride Gwinnett.
“Ride Gwinnett was established with the goal of making our public transit system an attractive and everyday choice for residents and visitors,” County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said in a news release. “This is an exciting day and the excitement will continue in the coming months with the expansion of new routes included in the recently approved 2023 budget.”
Gwinnett County implemented its transit system in 2001.
“A new brand and name that reflects how our focus on mobility has evolved is fitting,” said Lewis Cooksey, director of the county transportation department. “To go along with our new look, we will also have new changes to service soon, so it is an exciting time for transit in Gwinnett.”
The rebranding will extend to the county’s transit website, buses, bus stop shelters and signs.
Ride Gwinnett runs seven local routes, five commuter routes and free local paratransit. The system has three park and ride locations and a transit schedule
Visit RideGwinnett.com for bus routes and schedules, fare prices and more.
