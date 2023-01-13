ajc logo
X

Gwinnett County Transit rebrands as Ride Gwinnett

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

Gwinnett County announced Thursday that Gwinnett County Transit has been rebranded as Ride Gwinnett.

“Ride Gwinnett was established with the goal of making our public transit system an attractive and everyday choice for residents and visitors,” County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said in a news release. “This is an exciting day and the excitement will continue in the coming months with the expansion of new routes included in the recently approved 2023 budget.”

ExploreGwinnett to start rideshare program

Gwinnett County implemented its transit system in 2001.

“A new brand and name that reflects how our focus on mobility has evolved is fitting,” said Lewis Cooksey, director of the county transportation department. “To go along with our new look, we will also have new changes to service soon, so it is an exciting time for transit in Gwinnett.”

The rebranding will extend to the county’s transit website, buses, bus stop shelters and signs.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County

Ride Gwinnett runs seven local routes, five commuter routes and free local paratransit. The system has three park and ride locations and a transit schedule

Visit RideGwinnett.com for bus routes and schedules, fare prices and more.

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Brawls, disorder mar Georgia boot camp for teens1h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Champion Bulldogs lose four players as roster turnover picks up
8h ago

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
13h ago

Credit: Tyson Horne/Tyson.Horne@ajc.com

Massive cleanup begins after strong storms crush buildings, close schools
11h ago

Credit: Tyson Horne/Tyson.Horne@ajc.com

Massive cleanup begins after strong storms crush buildings, close schools
11h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

Delta bans employees using flight benefits from Sky Clubs
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink

FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Cold, clear weather shines light on storm’s damage
1h ago
In bid for big battery plant, Georgia anted up $358M in incentives
1h ago
Atlanta’s 2022 homicide victims
15h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
13h ago
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
14h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top