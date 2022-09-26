BreakingNews
Gwinnett County hosting Hispanic Latino Heritage Month celebration

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Gwinnett County is hosting its annual Hispanic Latino Heritage Month celebration Oct. 4.

The month, which is officially observed Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, is a time to remember the history and culture of the U.S. Hispanic community.

According to data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau, over 20% of Gwinnett’s population is Hispanic. The bureau also reported that the number of Latino residents in Georgia passed the 1 million mark in 2020.

The celebration, which will start at 6:15pm, is themed “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger County.” There will be food, music and speakers from the Board of Commissioners and historian Dr. Iliana Yamileth Rodriguez.

The event is free, but those who are attending should RSVP by today.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

