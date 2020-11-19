Drive-thru farmer’s market ready for holiday meals

Boxes of mixed produce will be listed for a reduced rate online and contain an assortment of vegetables. Other items available for purchase include satsuma citrus, ground beef, hens, pecans, and Georgia Grown sampler packs, along with holiday specialty items.

Orders will be available for contactless pickup at the event site, and a limited supply of items will be available for same-day purchase on a first-come, first-served basis. Payment options include cash, credit, and debit cards.