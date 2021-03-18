Braselton seeks downtown development authority members

Braselton’s DDA is an independent authority established for planning, organizing and financing projects that will revitalize and redevelop the community’s commercial business district. The authority is made up of seven board members that are appointed by the city council.

Board members serve as advocates and advisors to the council on issues related to economic growth and development, work to attract business to the downtown area and provide support to help existing businesses succeed. The DDA actively markets downtown and works with community partners and stakeholders to provide a bridge between the business and residential communities.