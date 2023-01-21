Because One Matters opens clothing closet in Lawrenceville

The Wrapped in Love Closet provides foster, adoptive and underrepresented families in Gwinnett and Walton counties the opportunity to shop free for new and gently used clothing items, shoes, toiletries and everyday essentials. Children entering foster care for the first time also receive a duffel bag with essential items.

“We are thrilled about opening a permanent location, as we are committed to helping these children with items that will help them in their new norm,” said Because One Matters Program Director Kati Tait in a statement. “The goal of the organization is to provide the children we serve with the gift of hope for a brighter future and show them that their community supports and loves them.”