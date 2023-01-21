ajc logo
X

Because One Matters opens clothing closet in Lawrenceville

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Gwinnett Chamber and Because One Matters invites the public to a ribbon cutting for the company’s new Wrapped in Love clothing closet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 480 N Perry St., Suite H.

The Wrapped in Love Closet provides foster, adoptive and underrepresented families in Gwinnett and Walton counties the opportunity to shop free for new and gently used clothing items, shoes, toiletries and everyday essentials. Children entering foster care for the first time also receive a duffel bag with essential items.

“We are thrilled about opening a permanent location, as we are committed to helping these children with items that will help them in their new norm,” said Because One Matters Program Director Kati Tait in a statement. “The goal of the organization is to provide the children we serve with the gift of hope for a brighter future and show them that their community supports and loves them.”

Information www.becauseonematters.org or email WIL@becauseonematters.org.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What does Adonai Mitchell’s transfer say about UGA? Nothing, really19h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves are good again, but their hole at shortstop is worrisome
18h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Police training site protest has national reach
14h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Why some DeKalb school improvements take so long
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Why some DeKalb school improvements take so long
3h ago

Credit: Contributed

Employee on leave after video suggests he snuck CRT in Georgia schools
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Braselton developing 5-year downtown strategic plan
2h ago
Lawrenceville asks residents to complete community survey
20h ago
Lilburn police opens applications for Citizens Police Academy
Featured

Braves Fest, Lunar New Year celebrations and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
What’s filming in Georgia in January 2023
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top