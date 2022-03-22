Atlanta synagogue students make cards for Ukrainian children

The daffodil was selected because the shape and color of the flowers represent the yellow stars Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust, the website says.

As the congregation gathered to see the daffodils bloom, the students made cards for Ukrainian children who have become refugees in Israel.

The students are empathetic to the needs of the children who have been displaced, Friedman said.

Though the congregation originally planned the event to remember the children killed during World War II, they were happy to also take the time to support children suffering due to a war raging today, the rabbi said.

“The message is that there are kids in Atlanta, Georgia, who are thinking of them and praying for them and care about them and wishing them a good future,” Friedman said.