Atlanta Regional Commission awards metro communities for sustainability

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

The Atlanta Regional Commission recently recognized six communities in metro Atlanta for their commitment to sustainability.

Cherokee, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties along with the cities of Chamblee, Decatur, and Suwanee have been certified through the organization’s Green Communities Program for demonstrating leadership in sustainability practices. The ARC developed the program in 2009 to help recognize local governments that invest in programs that encourage sustainability.

“The 2022 Green Communities have played an instrumental role in moving metro Atlanta towards greater sustainability and environmental resilience through innovative and community-informed projects,” Katherine Zitsch, natural resources managing director, said. “These communities demonstrate exemplary dedication to building a stronger, greener region.”

The 2022 Green Communities were recognized for the following implemented measures:

  • City of Chamblee – Requiring all new developments over 20,000-square-feet to obtain a third-party sustainable building certification.
  • City of Decatur – Partnering with Agnes Scott College to develop a Climate Resilience Plan, which has become a model for other towns in the U.S.
  • City of Suwanee – Working with Georgia Power to retrofit all existing street lights with LED lamps, which use about 50% less energy.
  • Cherokee County – Purchasing a glass pulverizer to turn collected glass from the county’s recycling center into material that can be used by its roads department for various infrastructure projects. It also saves over $11,000 a year in recycling costs.
  • Fulton County – Executing a 20-year Solar Energy Procurement Agreement that enables the county to procure solar energy and offset electricity consumption and carbon emissions by about 25%.
  • Gwinnett County – Developing The Water Tower, a new center for water innovation with a mission to bring together the public and private sectors of the water industry.

