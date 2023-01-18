Atlanta Regional Commission awards metro communities for sustainability

Cherokee, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties along with the cities of Chamblee, Decatur, and Suwanee have been certified through the organization’s Green Communities Program for demonstrating leadership in sustainability practices. The ARC developed the program in 2009 to help recognize local governments that invest in programs that encourage sustainability.

“The 2022 Green Communities have played an instrumental role in moving metro Atlanta towards greater sustainability and environmental resilience through innovative and community-informed projects,” Katherine Zitsch, natural resources managing director, said. “These communities demonstrate exemplary dedication to building a stronger, greener region.”