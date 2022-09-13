Gwinnett Water Tower to help increase staffing among water utilities

“For this program specifically, with the pandemic and just this incredible staffing shortage that’s been going on for years now and is only increasing, we found it was a good opportunity to help address both of these issues,” VandenHeuvel said. “Not only helping those who lost their jobs due to COVID and due to the pandemic, but also helping their communities by placing them at utilities that really need skilled candidates.”

After completing the program, participants will be placed in water utilities jobs in Gwinnett and across North Georgia.

“The water industry has one of the highest starting salaries for trade positions across the board,” VandenHeuvel said.

Starting last week, the program had three participants. By the end of 2023, VandenHeuvel says the facility would like to train and place at least 30 people in water utilities jobs.