A guide to downtown Lawrenceville

Take a stroll through downtown Lawrenceville and check out some of the town’s interesting and eclectic shops. The wonderful aromas of Nancy’s Candy & Spice will entice you when you walk in the door, and you can add flavor to your meals with your choice of over 132 fresh seasonings and spices. You’ll also find gourmet candies, chocolates and many varieties of fresh loose tea blends.

While you’re at it, visit Galactic Quest, where you can happily indulge your inner geek with comics, collectibles, games, figures and more. The store also offers in-store pickup. And when you need a break, enjoy a landscaped butterfly garden in Honest Alley Exchange on Lawrenceville’s historic downtown square.

Entertainment

The Lawrenceville Lawn greenspace is a popular gathering spot that hosts a variety of concerts and other events, including a free summer yoga series, the city’s Fourth of July celebration and a Touch-A-Truck event. During the pandemic, many events include safety and social-distancing measures.

If you’re looking for entertainment for the entire family, head to Aurora Theatre, which produces over 850 events each year, including shows such as “Cinderella” and “Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End.”

Dining

For seafood that was named by the AJC’s readers as the Best of Atlanta for 2018, try Oyster Bay Seafood Café. Oysters take center stage, of course, but you can also order from an extensive menu featuring shrimp, redfish, tilapia, stuffed grouper and more. Or for elevated salads, burgers and much more, along with selections from the craft bar, try Local Republic, which provides takeout and outdoor seating.