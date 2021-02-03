GA Dept. of Driver Services joins state to state verification system

The new system upgrade, or Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System, ensures that Georgians have access to the most recent security enhancements and software available whether they are visiting in person or making an online transaction. S2S is an important foundation for increased security.

“Provided by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, S2S is another tool to help fight identify fraud, improve process efficiency and identify and eliminate potential duplicate licenses and ID cards,” commented DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore. “While our State has been Real ID compliant for years having issued nearly 99% of customers a secure card, S2S is a valuable, additional homeland security feature.”