GA Dept. of Driver Services joins state to state verification system

As part of their recent system upgrade, the Department of Driver Services (DDS) has incorporated the State-to-State Verification Service to electronically verify if applicants for Georgia licenses or identification cards also hold licenses or IDs in another state, according to a press release. This ensures that that someone who has lost driving privileges will not be issued a license in another state and also helps protect from cases of identity theft and fraud.
The new system upgrade, or Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System, ensures that Georgians have access to the most recent security enhancements and software available whether they are visiting in person or making an online transaction. S2S is an important foundation for increased security.
“Provided by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, S2S is another tool to help fight identify fraud, improve process efficiency and identify and eliminate potential duplicate licenses and ID cards,” commented DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore. “While our State has been Real ID compliant for years having issued nearly 99% of customers a secure card, S2S is a valuable, additional homeland security feature.”
Georgia is the 31st state to join the service. Those with credentials in more than one participating state will retain only the most recently issued credential. Prior to S2S, states relied on an applicant’s self-attestation when signing a license or ID card application, with no ability to verify information beyond what a person offered voluntarily.
DRIVES also improved DDS Online Services at dds.georgia.gov. Customers with a previous account will be asked to reestablish their account at sign on to benefit from the enhanced security.
Information: www.aamva.org/State-to-State/.