Forsyth County to name interim manager

The appointment would mark the second time Derrer has served in the interim role. He was an interim manager from September 2008 to March 2009, and then was full county manager until his retirement in April, 2017. His successor, Johnson, started in the job in September, 2017.

A new interim manager’s contract is being negotiated with Derrer, and commissioners are to vote on it Sept. 3, according to minutes of the Aug. 6 county board meeting. Derrer will hold the post until a permanent manager takes it.