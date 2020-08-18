Forsyth County to name interim manager

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is expected to name former County Manager Doug Derrer its interim executive on Sept. 3, after the board opted not to renew the contract of the present county manager, Eric Johnson.
The appointment would mark the second time Derrer has served in the interim role. He was an interim manager from September 2008 to March 2009, and then was full county manager until his retirement in April, 2017. His successor, Johnson, started in the job in September, 2017.
A new interim manager’s contract is being negotiated with Derrer, and commissioners are to vote on it Sept. 3, according to minutes of the Aug. 6 county board meeting. Derrer will hold the post until a permanent manager takes it.
Johnson came to Forsyth with 30 years’ experience in county government, most recently as assistant county administrator for Hillsborough County, Fla. Derrer had been with Forsyth since February, 2008, when he hired on as deputy county manager.