Forsyth County Animal Shelter to waive adoption fees May 22

Forsyth County Animal Shelter will waive pet adoption fees at its kickoff for the summer season on May 22. CONTRIBUTED

Forsyth County | 5 minutes ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

On Saturday, May 22, the Forsyth County Animal Shelter, 4065 County Way, will host a preview event for their annual Summer of Love adoption program and will be waiving their standard $85 pet adoption fee for all animals throughout the day, according to a press release.

The shelter will be open to the general public between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, during the event so residents can see and interact with animals available for adoption.

All shelter pet adoptions include microchipping, spaying/neutering and age appropriate vaccinations. Adoptable animals and information on how to adopt can be viewed online on the shelter’s webpage at Forsythco.com under the “Adoptable Animals” tab.

Information: (678) 965-7185 or forsythco.com/animalshelter.

