Forsyth County Animal Shelter to waive adoption fees May 22

On Saturday, May 22, the Forsyth County Animal Shelter, 4065 County Way, will host a preview event for their annual Summer of Love adoption program and will be waiving their standard $85 pet adoption fee for all animals throughout the day, according to a press release.
The shelter will be open to the general public between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, during the event so residents can see and interact with animals available for adoption.
All shelter pet adoptions include microchipping, spaying/neutering and age appropriate vaccinations. Adoptable animals and information on how to adopt can be viewed online on the shelter’s webpage at Forsythco.com under the “Adoptable Animals” tab.
Information: (678) 965-7185 or forsythco.com/animalshelter.