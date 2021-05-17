Forsyth County Animal Shelter to waive adoption fees May 22

The shelter will be open to the general public between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, during the event so residents can see and interact with animals available for adoption.

All shelter pet adoptions include microchipping, spaying/neutering and age appropriate vaccinations. Adoptable animals and information on how to adopt can be viewed online on the shelter’s webpage at Forsythco.com under the “Adoptable Animals” tab.