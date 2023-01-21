Teen Dating Violence Awareness Summit is Feb. 18

Promise Place is hosting its annual Teen Dating Violence Awareness Summit from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 18.
Based in Fayetteville, Promise Place will hold its “Be About It” Boot Camp in the Stuckey Auditorium, UGA Griffin Campus.
This event is free and open to teenagers and parents to learn about establishing respectful relationships and how to recognize the warning signs and patterns of dating violence.
A survivor’s story, performances, workshops and panelists will be included in the summit.
Register at tinyurl.com/PPTeenSummit23.
Promise Place serves victims of domestic violence and their children in Fayette, Spalding, Pike and Upson counties.
The 24-hour crisis hotline is 770-460-1604.
For more information, contact community advocate Shakira Petgrave at Shakira.Petgrave@PromisePlace.org or facebook.com/ThePromisePlace.
About the Author