Some schools projects completed, others delayed in Fayette

Among the completed projects are restroom renovations at McIntosh High, new LED lighting at the Sandy Creek Athletic Complex and a warehouse roof replacement. Paving projects have been finished at Burch Elementary, Flat Rock and Whitewater Middle and Sandy Creek High but are still pending at Whitewater High. Parking lot paving/sealing has been done in some areas but won’t be started at the LaFayette Educational Center until spring. The baseball concession stand and new press box are in progress at Sandy Creek.

However, Sanders said construction on the county’s biggest project, the new J.C. Booth Middle School, has been slowed because the gas line is not yet connected. Installation of lockers and the gym floor have also been delayed. Sanders said the county is “still at a stalemate” with Peachtree City officials regarding paving Stagecoach Road, one of the new school’s main access roads.