Seats open on Peachtree City tourism and planning boards

The five-member Peachtree City Planning Commission also has an open seat for a term that begins Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2023. The board meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month to review site and landscape plans, zoning and annexation requests and related development and land use issues. Members must attend at least 80 percent of board meetings, as well as training classes and other meetings paid for by the city.

Applications for both positions are under the Jobs tab at www.peachtree-city.org, and must be submitted by Sept. 4.