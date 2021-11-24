Fayetteville police seek accident witnesses

The sole occupant of the vehicle, 73-year-old Arthur Mitchell of College Park, was transported to a local hospital where he died. No photographs of the incident are being released publicly at this time.

The accident investigation is being handled by the police department’s Traffic Enforcement and Accident Reconstruction Team. Anyone who witnessed the accident or who has additional information about the vehicle or driver and has not already spoken to officers is asked to contact Lt. Austin Dunn at 770-719-4207.