ajc logo
X

Fayetteville police seek accident witnesses

A College Park man died in a single-vehicle accident on Nov. 19 in Fayetteville. Courtesy City of Fayetteville
Caption
A College Park man died in a single-vehicle accident on Nov. 19 in Fayetteville. Courtesy City of Fayetteville

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
8 minutes ago

Police investigators in Fayetteville are asking the public for witness accounts or other information related to a fatal traffic accident on Nov. 19. Officers responded at about 7:40 p.m. to the area of Jeff Davis Drive at Fenwyck Commons, where a black Chevrolet Equinox had struck a tree.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, 73-year-old Arthur Mitchell of College Park, was transported to a local hospital where he died. No photographs of the incident are being released publicly at this time.

The accident investigation is being handled by the police department’s Traffic Enforcement and Accident Reconstruction Team. Anyone who witnessed the accident or who has additional information about the vehicle or driver and has not already spoken to officers is asked to contact Lt. Austin Dunn at 770-719-4207.

About the Author

Jill Howard Church For the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Tyrone mayor “disappointed” about path decision
11m ago
Fayetteville sets rules for new liquor stores
Peachtree City limits access and raises fees for non-resident golf carts
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top