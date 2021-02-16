Fayette Senior Services needs new van

FSS Transportation Manager Jeff Wix said the service is vital for many older residents who have few options for getting to doctors, dialysis and pharmacies. “Seeing the relief of our clients when we arrive…really puts into perspective how we take for granted our own ability to drive ourselves,” he said. Individual donations are welcome, and corporate sponsorships are also available; the latter includes putting the company’s logo on the van’s exterior. For information about the program, contact Morgan Lanier at 770-769-8430 or mlanier@fayss.org.