Fayette Senior Services needs new van

Fayette Senior Services says it has a “desperate need” for a new van to transport elderly county residents to medical appointments. The nonprofit group serves more than 200 people a month, logging about 100,000 miles over 8,000 individual trips during the past year. FSS recently had to retire two vehicles, and two others already have more than 200,000 miles on them. The group is accepting donations to purchase another wheelchair-accessible van valued at $25,000.
FSS Transportation Manager Jeff Wix said the service is vital for many older residents who have few options for getting to doctors, dialysis and pharmacies. “Seeing the relief of our clients when we arrive…really puts into perspective how we take for granted our own ability to drive ourselves,” he said. Individual donations are welcome, and corporate sponsorships are also available; the latter includes putting the company’s logo on the van’s exterior. For information about the program, contact Morgan Lanier at 770-769-8430 or mlanier@fayss.org.