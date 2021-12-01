ajc logo
Fayette schools plan for spring virtual program

Some aspects of Fayette County's virtual high school program will be handled by LIFE Academy staff. Courtesy FCBOE
Some aspects of Fayette County's virtual high school program will be handled by LIFE Academy staff. Courtesy FCBOE

Credit: Courtesy FCBOE

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
22 minutes ago

Fayette County plans to revise the way it conducts its virtual high school program. Julie Turner, assistant superintendent for student achievement, outlined recommendations for the spring semester at a recent Board of Education meeting. Among them are limiting enrollment to 200 full-time students in grades 10-12 only; ninth graders would be required to attend classes in person.

No waivers would be granted regarding application criteria, and students would have to be on track for graduation. Students would automatically be withdrawn from the virtual program if they have two or more failing grades at the end of a semester. Choices for electives and foreign languages would be limited, and only business management and computer science Career and Technical Education pathways would be offered. Counseling and discipline would be handled by Fayette LIFE Academy staff.

Citing issues with some virtual students falling behind this past year, Turner said it was important that only the “right kind of students” capable of successful independent learning be enrolled in the program going forward.

