Fayette schools plan for spring virtual program

No waivers would be granted regarding application criteria, and students would have to be on track for graduation. Students would automatically be withdrawn from the virtual program if they have two or more failing grades at the end of a semester. Choices for electives and foreign languages would be limited, and only business management and computer science Career and Technical Education pathways would be offered. Counseling and discipline would be handled by Fayette LIFE Academy staff.

Citing issues with some virtual students falling behind this past year, Turner said it was important that only the “right kind of students” capable of successful independent learning be enrolled in the program going forward.