Fayette County offers free back-to-school vaccines

Fayette County’s health department is hosting a free vaccine clinic for students in all grades in preparation for the new school year, which starts Aug. 2. The clinic will be open 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m. (but closed for lunch noon-1 p.m.) on July 27 at the department’s office at 140 Stonewall Ave., Suite 107, in the county administrative complex in downtown Fayetteville. All immunizations required by the state health department for school attendance will be provided; a list of them is at https://dph.georgia.gov/immunization-section. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will also be offered for children age 12 and older. The clinic vaccines are available by appointment only; call 800-847-4262 to reserve.