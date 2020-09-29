Fayette County football team quarantined for COVID-19

The entire Whitewater High School football team and associated staff must quarantine for two weeks after a player recently tested positive for COVID-19. Fayette County Public Schools announced Monday that the affected student was identified after a Sept. 25 game with Central-Carroll High School, which was played at Whitewater. However, the student attends class virtually, so no other students who have not had direct contact with him are considered at risk. Per state health department guidelines, CCHS has been notified about the case.