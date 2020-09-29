X

Fayette County football team quarantined for COVID-19

A Whitewater High football player testing positive for COVID-19 will require other players and school staff to quarantine for 14 days. Courtesy FCBOE
Credit: Courtesy FCBOE

Fayette County | 1 hour ago
By Jill Howard Church for the AJC

The entire Whitewater High School football team and associated staff must quarantine for two weeks after a player recently tested positive for COVID-19. Fayette County Public Schools announced Monday that the affected student was identified after a Sept. 25 game with Central-Carroll High School, which was played at Whitewater. However, the student attends class virtually, so no other students who have not had direct contact with him are considered at risk. Per state health department guidelines, CCHS has been notified about the case.

Whitewater did not have a football game scheduled for Oct. 2, but its Oct. 9 home game against Northside High School has been canceled. School spokesperson Melinda Berry-Dreisbach said this is the first time student athletes have been required to quarantine since the fall season started.

