ajc logo
X

Fayette County commissioners approve multiple board reappointments

Reappointments to several public safety and social services boards were approved unanimously on June 24. Courtesy Fayette County
Caption
Reappointments to several public safety and social services boards were approved unanimously on June 24. Courtesy Fayette County

Credit: Courtesy Fayette County

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
40 minutes ago

Six individuals have been reappointed to three regional volunteer boards by the Fayette County Board of Commissioners. The recommendations were approved 5-0 at the commissioners’ June 24 meeting.

Angela Hinton Fonda, Anthony Rhodes and Pete Nelms will serve new terms on the five-member Fayette County Department of Family and Children Services Board through June 30, 2026. James McCarten was chosen from among three applicants for another term representing Fayette County on the Region Six Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Addictive Diseases Regional Planning Board, and will serve through June 30, 2024. County Fire Chief Jeffrey Hill and Assistant Chief Steven Folden were reappointed for additional two-year terms on the West Georgia EMS Council that expire on June 30, 2023.

The selection committees for the volunteer board recommendations consisted of commissioners Lee Hearn, Edward Gibbons and Charles Rousseau.

In Other News
1
New design proposed for Fayette County road realignment
2
Fayetteville seeks to hire more police officers
3
Fayette County rezoning will benefit amusement park
4
Nature photographer chosen as Peachtree City parade marshal
5
Fayette County finalizes FY2022 budget
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top