Fayette County commissioners approve multiple board reappointments

Angela Hinton Fonda, Anthony Rhodes and Pete Nelms will serve new terms on the five-member Fayette County Department of Family and Children Services Board through June 30, 2026. James McCarten was chosen from among three applicants for another term representing Fayette County on the Region Six Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Addictive Diseases Regional Planning Board, and will serve through June 30, 2024. County Fire Chief Jeffrey Hill and Assistant Chief Steven Folden were reappointed for additional two-year terms on the West Georgia EMS Council that expire on June 30, 2023.

The selection committees for the volunteer board recommendations consisted of commissioners Lee Hearn, Edward Gibbons and Charles Rousseau.