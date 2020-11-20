Fayette County approves purchase of new animal shelter site

The county reached an agreement with Peachtree City this summer to relocate the aging shelter, which had been slated for expansion, so that the city can build an emergency response station at the shelter’s current site, which was only recently connected to the city’s sewer system. County Administrator Steve Rapson said the new shelter will take about 18 months to build; more information about the project will be presented at the next county commission meeting at 2 p.m. on Dec. 10.