Fayette County approves purchase of new animal shelter site

Fayette County’s Board of Commissioners has approved the purchase of 4.7 acres in Peachtree City to build a new animal shelter. The board voted 5-0 at its Nov. 12 meeting to buy currently undeveloped property next to the Peachtree City Water & Sewerage Authority building on Ga. 74 South for $71,400. The board previously allocated $1 million for the new shelter building, although details of the new facility have not been announced.
The county reached an agreement with Peachtree City this summer to relocate the aging shelter, which had been slated for expansion, so that the city can build an emergency response station at the shelter’s current site, which was only recently connected to the city’s sewer system. County Administrator Steve Rapson said the new shelter will take about 18 months to build; more information about the project will be presented at the next county commission meeting at 2 p.m. on Dec. 10.