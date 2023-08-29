Call for entries of Angel film shorts is by Sept. 4

Credit: Angel Studios

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
40 minutes ago
X

Organizers of the 20th annual 168 Film Project announce a new home at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville and a new collaboration with Angel Studios for this year’s faith-based film production competition, with a Sept. 4 deadline for entry.

“Our festival’s proximity to Trilith, the country’s second largest studio, and the Angel Studios collaboration dramatically elevate the stakes for entrants to both our speed-film competition and all other entry types,” said 168 Film Project founder and director John David Ware.

Filmmakers can enter to compete by Sept. 4 at 168film.com/project.

168 Film Project submissions are judged based on quality of story, filmmaking and “Scriptural Integration,” which is how well the film is built on a foundational Bible verse.

The speed film pre-production (writing, casting, etc.) is Sept. 5-15 followed by production week, Sept. 15-22.

Angel Studios is a leading producer of faith-based content such as “Sound of Freedom” in movie theaters and “The Chosen,” a free TV series about Jesus that can be seen at watch.thechosen.tv.

Learn more at 168film.com/news-events/angel-faq.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
