Faulty cooler lowers score at Firebirds in Peachtree Corners

A faulty walk-in cooler at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill in Peachtree Corners led to a failing health score of 65/U.

Multiple foods in the cooler were at unsafe temperatures. These included containers of cantaloupe, diced tomatoes, chopped lettuce and spring mix, and cut spinach. The cantaloupe and tomatoes were discarded.

In addition, two cartons of creamer and a container of butter sticks had been at elevated temperatures for more than four hours and were discarded.

The cooler was repaired during the routine inspection.

Among other violations, fish still wrapped in reduced oxygen packaging was thawing in the walk-in cooler. However, the correct thawing process was not followed, and the fish was thrown away.

Two pesticide spray containers were removed because the product is unsafe for restaurants. Fruit flies were throughout the facility, specifically near the cook line, outside the kitchen entry and in the back storage area.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, 5215 Town Center Blvd., will be re-inspected. Its previous score was 89/B.