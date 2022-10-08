‘Exceptional Wolves’ enjoy peer support

Those accepted as ambassadors visit Butler’s classrooms and get to know her students. “That creates friendships and the middle school experience every kid wants,” she said.

Ambassadors take the younger ones to PE, where Special Education and Adapted Physical Education teacher Daniel Ewing leads them through a variety of workouts – activities that launched last year when Ewing moved into the position.

“Before that, they never really had an adapted PE program where we actually do activities,” he said. “My favorite is our parachute. We have a huge one the students all get around it, and we rustle it up into the air so they can go underneath or play Duck, Duck, Goose around it.”

Every Friday, the Exceptional Wolves and their ambassador partners hold a dance party for the entire school where everyone gets a chance to dance and socialize. The response from students has been positive, said Ewing.

“The ambassadors keep a journal about how they feel about helping out,” he said. “One of our students said, ‘The Exceptional Wolves think we’re helping them, but they’re helping us.’ It’s created personal relationships that are neat to see.”

Butler has had ambassadors bring other eighth graders to meet her students. “They look for each other in different areas of the school,” she said. “The program has impacted the culture of the entire school. This is my 29th year teaching, and it’s what I’m most proud of.”

Information about Mason Creek Middle is online at mcms.dcssga.org.

