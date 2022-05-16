ajc logo
Escobar throws out food that didn’t meet health code

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
37 minutes ago

During a recent routine health inspection, Escobar Restaurant & Tapas in Clayton County discarded numerous food items because of food safety violations.

Cheese, raw eggs, grits, pasta, and sour cream were above safe temperatures in a cooler and discarded.

Also tossed was a large container of collard greens that had not adequately cooled within six hours. The greens were in one tightly covered bowl instead of several partially-covered shallow containers.

The restaurant had no approved procedure for its par-cooked chicken wings, so these were discarded.

Among other violations, uncovered containers of ground beef, raw lamb and raw ground turkey were in a cooler. And par-cooked chicken wings were improperly stored next to raw eggs in the walk-in cooler.

Additionally, one of the coolers dripped condensation on a wrapped package of lava cakes.

Escobar Restaurant & Tapas, 1140 Mt. Zion Road, Morrow, scored 42/U, down from its previous score of 96/A. As a result, the restaurant will be re-inspected.

