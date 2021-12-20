Dunwoody opens $1.3M sidewalk project

The new sidewalk ties into an existing sidewalk, and the shared-use path at Brook Run Park then winds through the tree line.

“This was an unusual design, but it’s one that allowed us to save trees and enhance the aesthetics,” said Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith.

“By preserving the trees and natural drainage along the edge of the park, we were able to minimize the impact and reduce project costs,” Smith added.

Information: www.dunwoodyga.gov