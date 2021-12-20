Dunwoody opens $1.3M sidewalk project

Dunwoody city officials recently cut a ribbon to open the completed project for the sidewalk, crosswalk and bicycle lane along Peeler Road between Equestrian Way and Cherring Lane.
The project also included drainage improvements and rapid flashing beacons for access to Brook Run Park at DeKalb Drive and Cherring Drive.
DeKalb County’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) paid for the $1.3 million project.
“This is part of our plan to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists while also increasing connectivity in Dunwoody,” said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch.
“The location of this project is key since it makes Brook Run Park more accessible to those who walk or bike to the park,” Deutsch added.
The new sidewalk ties into an existing sidewalk, and the shared-use path at Brook Run Park then winds through the tree line.
“This was an unusual design, but it’s one that allowed us to save trees and enhance the aesthetics,” said Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith.
“By preserving the trees and natural drainage along the edge of the park, we were able to minimize the impact and reduce project costs,” Smith added.
Information: www.dunwoodyga.gov
