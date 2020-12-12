Celebrate the winter solstice outdoors

Q: I am returning home to Dunwoody and wondered if the Dunwoody Nature Center offers yoga classes like some of the other nature centers in the Atlanta area.
A: Yoga began at the center offering six-week sessions. They have transitioned to a class held during the change of the seasons on each solstice and equinox.
In celebration of the winter solstice, the Dunwoody Nature Center’s Soulstice Yoga class will be held Dec. 21.
The winter solstice marks the shortest day and the longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere – the start of winter.
“The natural surroundings of the nature center brings you a sense of peace … and partnered with the practice of yoga, it is just a wonderful experience,” said Holly Loscavio, environmental education director at Dunwoody Nature Center. “It’s captivating.”
A runner for many years, Sally Maxwell recounted that her Achilles always hurt and thought yoga might help.
“When I got into yoga I decided I could get the meditative and physical benefits from running with yoga so it just kinda transitioned,” said the ERYT-500 (Experienced Registered Yoga Teacher) and instructor at the DNC.
With all the anxiety and stress this year has brought there are more reasons now than ever to practice yoga, Maxwell added.
The Soulstice Yoga class is for everyone, restorative and a time to reflect, she noted.
The class will be held outdoors (dress accordingly) and is open to the public. The registration fee is $10 and scheduled for Dec. 21 from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.
Address: 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody (770-394-3322).
Bring a yoga mat, towel and water or drink of choice. All participants are encouraged to stay 6 feet apart to protect themselves and others.
To register:
https://app.etapestry.com/cart/DunwoodyNatureCenter/default/category.php?ref=606.0.703484080
New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com