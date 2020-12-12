Celebrate the winter solstice outdoors

A runner for many years, Sally Maxwell recounted that her Achilles always hurt and thought yoga might help.

“When I got into yoga I decided I could get the meditative and physical benefits from running with yoga so it just kinda transitioned,” said the ERYT-500 (Experienced Registered Yoga Teacher) and instructor at the DNC.

With all the anxiety and stress this year has brought there are more reasons now than ever to practice yoga, Maxwell added.

The Soulstice Yoga class is for everyone, restorative and a time to reflect, she noted.

The class will be held outdoors (dress accordingly) and is open to the public. The registration fee is $10 and scheduled for Dec. 21 from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Address: 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody (770-394-3322).

Bring a yoga mat, towel and water or drink of choice. All participants are encouraged to stay 6 feet apart to protect themselves and others.

To register:

https://app.etapestry.com/cart/DunwoodyNatureCenter/default/category.php?ref=606.0.703484080

