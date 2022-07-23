ajc logo
Duluth teahouse works through food safety violations

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
59 minutes ago

Feng Cha, a new teahouse in Duluth, still has a few kinks to work out in food safety, according to a recent routine health inspection.

The person in charge was not knowledgeable of the employee health policy, and the facility did not have a way to verify that workers understood their responsibility regarding diseases transmissible through food.

In addition, there were no written cleaning procedures during emergency situations to minimize the spread of contamination.

Among other violations, some food items were unprotected from cross-contamination. For example, unwashed produce was above ready-to-eat milk and pre-cut produce.

The ice machine had a mold-like substance inside the upper compartments. The machine was washed, rinsed and sanitized.

The facility uses time control for milk tea and hot boba but has no written procedures to ensure items are discarded after four hours.

Blowtorch gas containers were on counters among food in the kitchen. Utensils were in water that was not hot enough.

Feng Cha, 3675 Satellite Blvd., Duluth, scored 68/U on the inspection and will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
