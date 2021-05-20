Douglas County gives SPLOST 2016 update

Several of Douglas County’s larger projects either have been completed or are nearing completion with funds from the 2016 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
Douglas County’s $16 million Public Safety Radio Systems have been completed, came in under budget and are in service, according to a county statement.
The almost 19,000 square-foot Lithia Springs Senior Center has been built and will be ready for programming.
Construction of the 30,000 square-foot Boundary Waters Activity Center and the replacement of the Whitestone Culvert on White Stone Boulevard are nearing completion.
Also, 31 more projects are in some form of procurement, scope, design or construction.
Among those projects are:
- replacing the Post Road bridge over Dog River,
- improving the intersection of Stewart Mill Road at Reynolds Road and
- replacing the concessions at Bill Arp Park and Fairplay Park.
Many projects - almost 50 - already have been completed.
View the monthly reports at 2016splost.com.
Information: SPLOST Communications Director David Good at 2016splost@gmail.com