Wellroot Family Services seek foster families

Based in Tucker, Wellroot Family Services provide help to children and families in need. (Courtesy of Wellroot Family Services)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Online information meetings about foster care are being hosted by Wellroot Family Services, based in Tucker.

Open only to adults, free upcoming meetings are 6-8 p.m. Aug. 15 and Aug. 29.

A Zoom link will be sent to participants before the meeting.

Wellroot’s mission is to “restore children and families from trauma through Jesus Christ,” according to its website at wellroot.org.

More than 12,000 children in foster care in Georgia need a home, the statement added.

Wellroot Family Friends are needed to provide wrap-around support services and resources to those in need.

To learn more, contact Sharon Brewer at sbrewer@wellroot.org or 404-327-5832.

Wellroot representatives are available to speak to groups to share ways people can volunteer to support those in need.

Speaker requests are handled by contacting April McGlothin-Eller at amcglothineller@wellroot.org.

For more information, contact 404-327-5820, questions@wellroot.org, fosternow.org or fosterrsvp.com.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
