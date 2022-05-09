Tucker to reconsider adding Juneteenth as paid city holiday

Monday’s resolution was proposed by two Tucker councilmembers who previously voted against adding Juneteenth: Virginia Rece and Cara Schroeder. If Weaver and Monferdini join their effort, they would have a majority of the votes.

Juneteenth became a controversial topic in Tucker, mirroring similar contentions in Marietta. The Cobb County city unanimously voted to add Juneteenth and Veterans Day to its paid holiday calendar in late April — roughly two weeks after the city’s mayor vetoed making Juneteenth a city holiday.

Longtime Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin, a conservative who recently won reelection over a liberal challenger, said he vetoed it because he was concerned about adding Juneteenth while omitting Veterans Day. Tucker Mayor Frank Auman, who also won reelection over a Democratic challenger, previously voted against the effort in Tucker but said he was open to discussing adding Juneteenth as a holiday in the future.

“There are more and more (holidays) that various demographics, ethnic, religious and other groups are requesting be included, so it will request some serious thought and planning,” Auman told the AJC in April, indicating that he still has hesitations about whether to add Juneteenth to the city’s holiday calendar.

Like Marietta, the Tucker mayor has veto powers, but a veto can be overridden with a two-thirds majority vote by council, which is four votes.

Juneteenth, which is celebrated on June 19, falls on a Sunday this year, so the holiday would be observed on June 20 if it passes. Tucker’s meeting will begin at 7 p.m. It’ll take place at Tucker City Hall, but it’ll also be streamed on Zoom.