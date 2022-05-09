Tucker to reconsider adding Juneteenth as paid city holiday

Months after a vote failed to add Juneteenth as a paid city holiday in Tucker, city leaders will reconsider the topic at their Monday meeting.
Two councilwomen added an item to the city’s Monday meeting agenda that would add Juneteenth, the celebration of the end of slavery in the U.S., to the city’s holiday calendar. If the vote passes, it means the city will have 12 paid holidays in 2022.
On Feb. 15, the City Council approved an 11-holiday calendar for the year without adding Juneteenth. Councilwoman Alexis Weaver tried to add Juneteenth to the calendar at the last minute, but her motion was voted down 5-2. Councilwoman Noelle Monferdini was the other vote in favor of adding Juneteenth.
Weaver later told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she was frustrated Tucker wouldn’t follow in the footsteps of the federal, state and county governments in adding Juneteenth as a paid city holiday.
“If the state can do it, if the federal government can do it, I just think that there’s something to be said for acknowledging and closing down (the city) and saying this has a very particular meaning that we should formally acknowledge,” Weaver told the AJC last month.
Monday’s resolution was proposed by two Tucker councilmembers who previously voted against adding Juneteenth: Virginia Rece and Cara Schroeder. If Weaver and Monferdini join their effort, they would have a majority of the votes.
Juneteenth became a controversial topic in Tucker, mirroring similar contentions in Marietta. The Cobb County city unanimously voted to add Juneteenth and Veterans Day to its paid holiday calendar in late April — roughly two weeks after the city’s mayor vetoed making Juneteenth a city holiday.
Longtime Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin, a conservative who recently won reelection over a liberal challenger, said he vetoed it because he was concerned about adding Juneteenth while omitting Veterans Day. Tucker Mayor Frank Auman, who also won reelection over a Democratic challenger, previously voted against the effort in Tucker but said he was open to discussing adding Juneteenth as a holiday in the future.
“There are more and more (holidays) that various demographics, ethnic, religious and other groups are requesting be included, so it will request some serious thought and planning,” Auman told the AJC in April, indicating that he still has hesitations about whether to add Juneteenth to the city’s holiday calendar.
Like Marietta, the Tucker mayor has veto powers, but a veto can be overridden with a two-thirds majority vote by council, which is four votes.
Juneteenth, which is celebrated on June 19, falls on a Sunday this year, so the holiday would be observed on June 20 if it passes. Tucker’s meeting will begin at 7 p.m. It’ll take place at Tucker City Hall, but it’ll also be streamed on Zoom.
Tucker Juneteenth Resolution by Zachary Hansen on Scribd
