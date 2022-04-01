Georgia Legislature approves Juneteenth holiday for state employees

President Joe Biden has nominated Smyre to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic. His confirmation process is expected to resume later this year.

Officially, Juneteenth National Independence Day — which normally falls on June 19 — recognizes the day in 1865 when some slaves in Galveston, Texas, first learned they were free, despite the Emancipation Proclamation ending slavery in the Confederate states two years prior.

The holiday was approved by Congress earlier this year and signed into law by President Joe Biden. Since then, several metro Atlanta cities have made Juneteenth an official or paid holiday. Because the holiday will fall on a Sunday in 2022, Georgia will observe Juneteenth on June 20.

HB 1335 would also recognize the week that includes Sept. 11 of each year as “Public Safety Week” in Georgia.

The bill now goes to the Kemp for his signature.