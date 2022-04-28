2 weeks after veto, Marietta to revisit Juneteenth’s holiday status

Juneteenth, which has been celebrated in Texas and among Black communities for more than a century, has recently gained more widespread adoption. Atlanta and some southside cities began recognizing the holiday in 2020, while the state and several other local governments got on board after it became a federal holiday last year. Gov. Brian Kemp made it a paid state holiday earlier this month after it passed almost unanimously through the state Legislature.

The Cobb County NAACP members in attendance April 13 also voiced their disappointment in the mayor’s veto, but he seemed to only wish to adopt Juneteenth if it was packaged with Veterans Day.

“I’d hate to do one and not the other,” Tumlin said during the City Council meeting, emphasizing the city’s connection to military locations including Dobbins Air Reserve Base and Lockheed Martin. “Veterans Day is awfully important.”

Richardson, who said she’s the only veteran on the City Council, added that she’s open to making both Juneteenth and Veterans’ Day city holidays, but she said that wasn’t what they were discussing at the time.

“I think that’s a separate vote,” she said April 13. “As you (Tumlin) said, (Veterans Day) has been around since 1918... and it’s not been brought up as a holiday before now. And I think to put them on together is to say that the only way one will be supported is if both happen.”

Richardson was joined by Joseph Goldstein, M. Carlyle Kent and Andre Sims in voting for the Juneteenth item, while Griffin Chalfant, Andy Morris and Johnny Walker voted against it. City Manager Bill Bruton added that each paid city holiday costs taxpayers about $50,000 to $55,000.

Friday’s meeting agenda only includes the holiday motions and an executive session. Juneteenth, which is celebrated on June 19, falls on a Sunday this year, so the holiday would be observed on June 20. Veterans Day is Nov. 11, a Friday. The meeting is in-person and should also be streamed on CobbTV.