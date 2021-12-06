ajc logo
X

Tucker launches rent, utility assistance program using COVID-19 relief funds

City of Tucker
Caption
City of Tucker

Credit: City of Tucker

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Tucker opened the application window for $1 million in rent and utility relief for residents struggling to financially weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DeKalb County city is partnering with NETWorks Cooperative Ministry to help hundreds of families who are behind on their bills. The city launched an application link at tuckerga.gov/arp last week.

In mid-September, the City Council set aside $1.2 million in American Rescue Act Plan funds to finance the rent and utility relief program. NETWorks Cooperative Ministry, a charity made of up several churches in north DeKalb, told the city it’s still seeing lots of need in the area.

ExploreTucker to use $1.2M in pandemic relief funds for rent, utility assistance

“We hear from people everyday who are falling behind on their utility bills or, even worse, their rent or mortgage payments,” David Fisher, executive director of NETWork Cooperative Ministries, said in a news release. “Some families have rebounded financially and are doing just fine. But it’s important for everyone to remember that there is a large number of people who lost their jobs or had their hours cut as a result of the pandemic.

Residents who apply have to demonstrate their financial hardship is a result of the pandemic. In addition, there’s an income cap of 80% of the area median income to qualify. In Tucker, that’s $49,440 for an individual or $69,240 for a family of four. Every additional family member adds $6,600 to that requirement.

In 2020, the city gave NETWork Cooperative Ministries $780,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to disburse to families in need. Those funds were used by December.

Tucker received about $6.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds this summer. It will receive another $6.8 million next year. The city plans to use the remainder of its 2021 allocation for infrastructure and greenspace projects.

ExploreTucker buys land for $1.2M to redevelop into trail, downtown greenspace

About the Author

ajc.com

Zachary Hansen
Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, is The AJC's DeKalb County hyperlocal reporter. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
DeKalb sheriff: Up to 20% raises coming for employees, new hires
5h ago
More Christmas events arriving in DeKalb
Boutique hotel announced as part of huge mixed-use project in Dunwoody
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top