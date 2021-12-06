Tucker launches rent, utility assistance program using COVID-19 relief funds

The DeKalb County city is partnering with NETWorks Cooperative Ministry to help hundreds of families who are behind on their bills. The city launched an application link at tuckerga.gov/arp last week.

In mid-September, the City Council set aside $1.2 million in American Rescue Act Plan funds to finance the rent and utility relief program. NETWorks Cooperative Ministry, a charity made of up several churches in north DeKalb, told the city it’s still seeing lots of need in the area.