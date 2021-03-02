NETWorks Cooperative Ministry

History: In 2004, a dozen churches in Northlake, Embry Hills and Tucker created a cooperative to serve individuals and families with food, shelter and financial assistance. Support to the cooperative has grown to include 19 churches, along with businesses, individuals and grant funding.
Did you know: In 2020, NETWorks provided 22,000 instances of support and $161,000 in financial aid. Additionally, through the CARES Act funding from the city of Tucker, NETWorks provided $665,000 in direct support for fresh food, shelter, personal care items and financial assistance for utilities and rent or mortgage payments.
Its motto: NETWorks mission is to respond with the hospitality of Christ to the food and financial needs of residents and to partner with them to find long-term solutions to poverty.
How you can help: Food, financial and personal care item donations are always welcome. Consider donating on their website or purchase food through the Tucker Farmers Market or Amazon and have it shipped directly to NETWorks. Additionally, volunteers can assist with packing and distributing food.
To learn more: Visit networkscoop.org or email info@networkscooper.org.