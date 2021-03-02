NETWorks Cooperative Ministry

Did you know: In 2020, NETWorks provided 22,000 instances of support and $161,000 in financial aid. Additionally, through the CARES Act funding from the city of Tucker, NETWorks provided $665,000 in direct support for fresh food, shelter, personal care items and financial assistance for utilities and rent or mortgage payments.

Its motto: NETWorks mission is to respond with the hospitality of Christ to the food and financial needs of residents and to partner with them to find long-term solutions to poverty.