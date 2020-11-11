Tucker CARES Act Programs continue to help community

The City of Tucker is stretching its $4.1 million of federal CARES Act funds to assist those residents and business owners who need help during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.
For residents, there is assistance on many fronts thanks to community partnerships with NETWorks Cooperative Ministries, as well as other Tucker faith-based organizations. NETWorks is overseeing programs to deliver food, rent/mortgage and utility assistance to families or individuals who need it.
“The needs in our community continue to grow as the pandemic persists,” explained David Fisher, Executive Director of NETWorks. “These funds will help hundreds of people maintain stable housing or remove a looming financial crisis.”
With DeKalb County Schools 100 percent virtual for the time being, Rehoboth Baptist Church and St. Andrews Presbyterian Church have both set up virtual learning academies for parents to send their students. Supplemented by CARES Act funding being provided by the city, the churches are offering full-day care, including age appropriate tutors, for K-8 students. They are offering the service at free or reduced cost based on need.
“Rehoboth and St. Andrews are glad to help families with a virtual learning site that includes social distancing, wearing masks, Wi-fi and computer support, tutoring, and an encouraging environment,” said Rehoboth Senior Pastor Troy Bush.
On the business front, the city continues to work with facilitators from LISC on a $2.3 million grant program for small businesses. Grants of $5,000, $10,000 and $15,000 will be given out this fall to qualifying applicants.
For residential help, a hotline has been set up at (470) 500-5341.
Information: www.tuckerga.gov/CARESAct.