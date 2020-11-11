Tucker CARES Act Programs continue to help community

For residents, there is assistance on many fronts thanks to community partnerships with NETWorks Cooperative Ministries, as well as other Tucker faith-based organizations. NETWorks is overseeing programs to deliver food, rent/mortgage and utility assistance to families or individuals who need it.

“The needs in our community continue to grow as the pandemic persists,” explained David Fisher, Executive Director of NETWorks. “These funds will help hundreds of people maintain stable housing or remove a looming financial crisis.”