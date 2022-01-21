Tucker gets $1.5M grant to build trail from downtown to Northlake Mall

Tucker residents may soon be able to jog or bike from the city’s downtown the mall and vice versa.
The city received nearly $1.5 million in funding for a proposed three-mile trail, which will span from the city’s downtown to Northlake Mall, which is undergoing its own redevelopment. The first segment of the trail is envisioned to become part of a sprawling 32-mile network of interconnected paths throughout the city.
“Anytime your city is awarded this kind of grant, it’s a big deal,” Tucker Mayor Frank Auman said in a news release. “... It’s a project that, when the time comes, our Council will look forward to gathering public input and making a decision on how to proceed.”
Roughly $1 million from the federal grant will be used for right-of-way acquisition, while Tucker will contribute $350,000. Tucker recently paid $1.2 million to purchase nearly two acres off Railroad Avenue as part of the project. The Tucker-Northlake CID also dedicated $50,000 toward engineering costs.
The city applied for the federal funds through the Atlanta Regional Commission in 2019, but the trail network has been discussed for the area since 2005, well before Tucker incorporated as a city in 2016.
The first segment of the trail network will cut through Tucker along Main Street and continue alongside the CSX railroad tracks. The city also proposed a greenspace area near the entrance to the trail.
“With Council approval, this project will help close the gaps between residential and commercial property in Tucker and provide an opportunity for regional connectivity,” Tucker-Northlake CID Executive Director Matthew Lee said.
The city said preliminary engineering work could begin later this year, and right-of-way acquisition could begin in 2023.
More detail on the city’s Trail Master Plan is available at tuckerga.gov/plans_and_studies/trail_master_plan.php.
