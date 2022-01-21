Tucker gets $1.5M grant to build trail from downtown to Northlake Mall

The city received nearly $1.5 million in funding for a proposed three-mile trail, which will span from the city’s downtown to Northlake Mall, which is undergoing its own redevelopment. The first segment of the trail is envisioned to become part of a sprawling 32-mile network of interconnected paths throughout the city.

“Anytime your city is awarded this kind of grant, it’s a big deal,” Tucker Mayor Frank Auman said in a news release. “... It’s a project that, when the time comes, our Council will look forward to gathering public input and making a decision on how to proceed.”