Stone Mountain leaders consider blight tax against home, property owners

In a memo to council, Miller-Thornton said there’s inconclusive research on the effectiveness of blight tax programs. She said that’s primarily because the owners of blighted properties “often do not pay the taxes on the properties anyway and there are sometimes challenged in identifying ownership to serve notice.” However, she said a blight tax would still be a useful tool for the city.

Miller-Thornton said blighted properties often require more government services, namely public safety and code enforcement. Since the city could increase taxes on vacant properties, a blight tax would also incentivize those property owners to make use of those parcels.

Blight taxes, which are sometimes phrased as a community redevelopment tax incentive, can disproportionately harm low-income families, Miller-Thornton noted. Landlords could increase rent to offset increased taxes or demolish blighted structures altogether. The policy would not apply to tax-exempt property owners in the city.

The initial draft of the policy is currently under the review of the city attorney. State law does not regulate how much local governments can increase property taxes for blighted properties.