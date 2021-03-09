South Fulton set to demolish, remediate blighted properties

The city of South Fulton has plans to soon demolish or remediate abandoned and dilapidated homes throughout the city.
Officials view blighted properties as a nuisance and a quality-of-life issue for residents. The city’s Fight Against Blight program has a budget of $200,000, according to a news release.
“Residents have spoken and we have heard them,” said Mayor Bill Edwards. “These demolitions and others planned for this year will accomplish our goal to tear down dangerous eyesores.”
Blighted properties have been a problem for South Fulton since before the city incorporated in May 2017.
Beginning in 2017, the city’s Community Development and Regulatory Affairs Department has tried to demolish or abate 63 structures, according to the news release. Shayla Reed, department director, said some of these troubled sites have been problems for more than 15 years.
The first demolition is scheduled for March 16.
Here are the properties set to be razed or where the city will be doing enforcement:
• 6515 Peppermill Lane
• 2591 Old Jonesboro Road
• 5630 Old Bill Cook Road
• 4365 Jailette Road SW
• 4885 Campbellton Road SW
• 6926 Campbellton Road SW
• 7072 Bells Way
